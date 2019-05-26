ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunny and hot weather will continue for Sunday and Memorial Day across Central Florida.

Sunday's afternoon highs will be reaching the low to mid-90s inland with areas along the coast feeling the upper 80s and a few spots breaking into the low-90s.

It will not be as breezy on Sunday afternoon as it had been on Saturday and Friday afternoons.

The lighter winds will allow temperatures to heat up a bit more compared to the past couple of days.

Places like Palm Coast and Daytona Beach will likely feel the low 90s along the coast while areas farther south in Brevard county will hover in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Sanford and Orlando will top out in the mid-90s while areas along the Interstate 75 corridor, such as Ocala, could feel the upper 90s.

Skies will stay dry from Sunday through most of the upcoming week before the pattern begins to change next weekend.

The hot weather will continue into Monday for Memorial Day. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s for Monday and then they will heat up into the lower 90s along the coast, mid to upper 90s along the Interstate 4 corridor with the mid to upper 90s being felt west and northwest of I-4.

A strong ridge of high pressure responsible for this weekend's dry and hot conditions will persist over the region for most of the upcoming week.

Temperatures from Wednesday into Friday will continue to climb into the low to mid-90s with overnight lows stay in the low to mid-70s.

Hurricane season officially begins next Saturday, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If you are boating on Sunday, there will be a light chop on the intracoastal. Seas will be 2 feet with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with a small easterly and east-southeasterly swell. Ocean water temperatures are in the lower 80s and the rip current risk is elevated this weekend.

It is always best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and never alone.

The ultraviolet index is up to an eleven, which means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.