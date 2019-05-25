CLERMONT, Fla. — Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a state park after a woman reported being attacked on a trail.

Incident occurred Saturday at Lake Louisa State Park

Woman said she was walking on trail when attacked

Anyone with information asked to call Sheriff's Office

According to a news release, the incident happened at about noon Saturday at Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont.

A woman in her 20's was walking when she was attacked by a man who attempted to sexually assault her, deputies said.

The park was closed during a search that included deputies, a helicopter and officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The Sheriff's Office described the man as in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark grey or black shirt and dark shorts with a white stripe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.