ORLANDO, Fla. — Charges are being dropped against an Orlando Police Department officer who was indicted by a grand jury last week for manslaughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

State Attorney drops charges against Master Ofc. Anthony Wong Shue

Wong Shue was indicted last week for a 2018 manslaughter case

Ayala: Prosecutors believe they would have difficulty obtaining a conviction

Master Officer Anthony Wong Shue is accused of killing Juan Alberto Silva on May 8, 2018 after Silvia drove his van away while authorities were investigating a theft at a Colonial Drive shopping plaza.

Despite the grand jury finding probable cause to indict the officer, State Attorney Aramis Ayala in a press release said her office decided against pursuing the charges against Wongshue after her team of prosecutors took a look at the evidence.

Then-Orlando Police Chief John Mina said officers confronted apparent shoplifters who were driving away in a van. Mina says that’s when Wong Shue and Officer Juan Abreu, who was cleared of any wrongdoing, opened fire at the vehicle Silva was driving. He was found dead in the vehicle a few miles away.

According to Ayala, the prosecutors didn’t feel they could prove the case beyond every reasonable doubt and decided against prosecuting Wong Shue. She said it became apparent that they would have difficulty obtaining a conviction.

In response to this decision, Orlando Police sent Spectrum News 13 the following statement:

“We have been informed that the State Attorney’s Office has dropped the charges against Master Police Officer Anthony Wong Shue. Now that the criminal proceedings in this case have concluded, our internal investigation will resume. Master Police Officer Wongshue will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of our internal investigation.”

The Fraternal Order of Police also released the following statement:

"The men and women of the Fraternal Order of Police were pleased to hear the decision to not continue the prosecution of manslaughter charges against Master Police Officer Anthony Wong Shue. The FOP expressed extreme displeasure when the indictment was announced last week and we fully believe this case should have been resolved in this manner prior to the indictment."

Additionally, Ayala says her office will soon announce several community meetings to "discuss the law, hurdles to justice and how to overcome them.”