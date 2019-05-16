ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Police officer has been indicted on a manslaughter charge regarding a shooting last year at the Colonial Plaza shopping center, records show.

Master Officer Anthony Wongshue turned himself in after being informed of the indictment, according to Orlando Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Bernal.

Wongshue is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge.

The shooting took place May 7, 2018, at the Colonial Plaza shopping center on East Colonial Drive and Bumby Avenue.

The incident started when a Marshalls security guard flagged down officers as they were working a traffic crash in the area. The security guard pointed out three people, telling police they were involved in a crime just committed at the store.

Then-Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the officers confronted the people, who were in a van. Fearing for their lives, officers opened fire, Mina said.

At the time, it was reported that the van was driving toward the officers.

The driver of the van was 32-year-old Juan Alberto Silva. He was found dead in the van a few miles away.

The other two in the van, Brittany Chandler and Jocelyn Villot, were charged with felony murder, grand theft, and resisting an officer.

The other officer, Juan Abreu, and Wongshue were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard procedure.

On Wednesday night, Wongshue was released from the Orange County Jail on bond.

As of Thursday morning, he was still an employee of the department and was on administrative paid leave, Bernal said.