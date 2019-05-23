ORLANDO, Fla. — Two drivers were killed on State Road 429 on Thursday morning when a Land Rover traveling the wrong way slammed head-on into a pickup truck, troopers say.

FHP: Land Rover traveled wrong way on SR 429 before crash

Land Rover struck Isuzu pickup truck head on, investigators say

Northbound lanes of SR 429 were closed for several hours

The four-vehicle crash happened at about 10 a.m. in the Winter Garden area, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Witnesses told troopers that a white 2019 Land Rover heading south temporarily went into the grass median before re-entering the southbound lanes. But then the Land Rover headed back into the grass median and entered the northbound lanes of S.R. 429, the witnesses said.

It "traveled some distance" before slamming into a northbound 2012 Isuzu pickup head-on, FHP investigators said.

The pickup overturned onto its side, then landed on the hood of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

A northbound 2009 Toyota Camry also was involved when it hit the side of the Land Rover.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 39-year-old Winter Garden man who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene. The 30-year-old male driver of the Isuzu pickup, a Winter Park man who troopers say was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died.

The names of the two drivers who were killed have not been released.

The northbound lanes of S.R. 429 were closed for several hours for the crash investigation.

The drivers of the Camry and Cruze weren't hurt.