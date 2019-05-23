OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Waste Connections confirmed in a letter Wednesday that it will stop hosting coal ash at a JED landfill in Osceola County.

Osceola County homeowners have voiced outrage over coal ash being brought from Puerto Rico to the county due to potential health risks.

In a letter released Wednesday, Waste Connections responded to Osceola County Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Cheryl Grieb’s May 14 that urged the company to stop taking coal ash from Puerto Rico.

Waste Connections said due to the county's request, the organization will stop accepting coal ash at the JED landfill on or before October 1, but due to a current contract, they cannot stop operations immediately.