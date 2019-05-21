OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Growing concerns from residents over the controversial vote by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners to allow coal ash to be brought into the landfill from Puerto Rico.

Alianza for Progress, residents worry about health risks of coal ash

County commissioners says there are no health concerns

The coal ash will be brought to Jed Landfill

The EPA has information about coal ash

On Monday evening, multiple groups, including Alianza for Progress , were holdings signs and gathering outside where the county commissioners meeting was held.

"We don't agree. The ashes should be dumped and definitively don't agree with the way the decision was made," said Marcos Vilar with Alianza for Progress

The commission approved the decision last month to bring in the coal ash at Jed Landfill, which is privately owned in Holopaw.

Many say it was approved before they could voice their concerns at the county meeting, so that is why many showed up at Monday's meeting, including people who live near the landfill.

"I am very disturbed by this. My kids live out there, I have worked in this county for 30 years and I feel like I have been damaged," said one resident talking at the meeting.

County commissioners were listening to their concerns.

"My questions were, can the material be accepted by that facility, and the answer is 'yes it can', it's a class 1 landfill," said Osceola County Chairwoman Cheryl Greib.

She also addressed the environmental concerns for residents living near the landfill.

"Testing thus far don't show any indication but again we going to send our inspectors and do what we can, but it's at the state and federal level they need to strengthen to help protect citizens," said Greib

After hearing concerns from residents last week, Grieb sent a letter asking Waste Connections to not continue bringing in coal ash to the landfill.

Grieb said the commissioners have not heard back yet from them.​