ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has added the University of Central Florida to its Disney Aspire education program, which provides free tuition to employees, the company announced Thursday.

UCF added to Disney Aspire education program

The program offers free tuition to eligible employees

Employees enrolled at UCF can choose from 34 undergrad, masters programs

Employees who are admitted to UCF will be able to choose from 34 undergraduate and master's degree programs. They will also have access to 10 programs that are completely online.

UCF will also be the first school in the Disney Aspire network to offer a bachelor's degree in entertainment management, and among the first to offer a master's degree in hospitality and tourism management.

"We could not be more excited to be working with Disney to make a high-quality college degree even more accessible," UCF interim president Thad Seymour, Jr. said. "Many of our students already are Disney employees who will immediately benefit, and this program has the potential to change lives in our community for generations."

In addition to UCF, the Disney Aspire network also includes the University of Florida and Valencia College.

Disney announced the program last year, saying that it would pay employees' tuition and reimburse application fees as part of a $150 million investment. Since the launch of Disney Aspire, 40 percent of Disney's 85,000 eligible employees have signed up, Disney said in a news release.