ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Seven months ago, Cpl. Matt Schroeder didn't look back as he and the Orange County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team eagerly headed to the Panhandle.

Their goal written on the side of each vehicle: "To make a difference."

"There is going to be a lot of work to be done over the next few days," Schroder said in October before leaving.

They showed up to total devastation in Mexico Beach, but disaster situations are what their team was meant to help handle.

"It was my first experience responding to such an event like this. Our team has such a vast set of skills, we are just anxious to get to work honestly. Little bit humbling when we got there though," said Schroeder.

On Twitter, pictures of rescues and aid given popped for people at home to see. They were the first wave of help to travel there from OCSO.

"The tired (feeling) came after we got home. We really spent a lot of time 16, 18 hour days - humanitarian efforts as well as law enforcement restoration," said Cpl. Schroeder.

They didn't go to help expecting thanks, but Tuesday thanks came anyways. The entire ERT and others teams were given the Orange County Sheriff's Office Major Incident Award. Days like Tuesday give the men and women Of OCSO time to look back. For Schroeder, his memory is one of pride.

"Really, really proud to be there, to be a part of it, said Cpl. Schroeder.