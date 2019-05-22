CLERMONT, Fla. — The city of Clermont is taking another step forward in its quest to become the "Choice of champions" with a project to build a sports-themed community.

Clermont wants to draw more elite athletes to live in community

Community of Olympus recently got green light by city council

Olympus will be size of small city, where athletes will live, train

RELATED: See project plans, renderings provided by city of Clermont

" Olympus " has been given the green light by the City Council.

When he's not working out, Chase Kough trains world class athletes at a gym in Clermont. His clients include Major League Baseball star Prince Fielder and world champion track and field sprinter Tyson Gay .

Kough said the time is right for Olympus.

"Whenever you have something come in that's designed to generate champions, being Clermont's motto is 'Choice of Champions,' when you design a place to do that, and a city to do that, it elevates everybody," he said.

If all goes as planned, athletes from around the world will train, compete, and live in Olympus.

A 250-acre site off U.S. 27 has been annexed by Clermont to make way for future construction, which could begin by the end of the year.

“We are working closely with the private developer, Michael Carroll of Olympus, and this is an historic moment for us. This is the biggest private development that we have ever seen in Clermont," city spokeswoman Kathryn Deen said.

In fact, it's so big that officials say Olympus will have its own taxing district and will take close to six years to complete.

On a smaller scale, the city is already promoting its sporting theme with the National Training Center. It caters to professional athletes and the public as part of South Lake Hospital.

Olympus, on the other hand, will be the size of a small city.