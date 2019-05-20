ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is going to be feeling near-record heat by the end of this week and through the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

A big dome of high pressure is going to strengthen and set up across the southeastern U.S.

This high pressure system will keep Central Florida largely dry and abnormally hot for this time of the year and this early in the season.

95° Heat Possible This Weekend

Orlando’s average high for mid to late May goes from 89 degrees to 90 degrees on May 25. But temperatures will be well above 90 degrees likely by week’s end and over the weekend.

Orlando could hit 95 degrees or hotter by Saturday or Sunday.

Last year, Orlando’s hottest temperature was 95 degrees, and the first time Orlando was that hot last summer wasn’t until July 12.

This means this type of heat could potentially come nearly two months earlier compared to 2018.

Here’s a breakdown of the first 95 degree day or hotter for Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, and Sanford:

Orlando

Average: May 28

Earliest: March 20, 1920

Latest: March 11, 2013

2018: July 12

Sanford

Average: June 3

Earliest: April 15, 1999

Latest: September 25, 1988

2018: June 23

Melbourne

Average: June 21

Earliest: April 15, 1999

Latest: August 20, 2012

2018: July 15

Daytona Beach

Average: June 14

Earliest: April 20, 1968

Latest: October 6, 1934

2018: July 25

100° Heat Stats for Orlando

Orlando could make a run for the upper 90s and flirt with 100 degrees this weekend.

There are some forecast models suggesting just that, but it is extremely rare for Orlando to hit 100 degrees.

The record high on this Memorial Day is 100 degrees for Orlando and that was set in 1962.

Orlando has only hit 100 degrees once since 2000 and just 12 times since 1950.

The last 100-degree day in Orlando was on June 19, 2015. Before that, it was 1998 when there were five 100 degree days.

Heat Safety Reminders

So with the heat building it’s important to remember some heat safety tips.

Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and apply sunscreen. Limit physical activity and outside during the peak heating of the day.

It is best to run, walk, bike or do yard work during the morning hours or during the evening. Avoid being out in direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Check on your neighbors, the elderly, and the sick.

Remember to look before you lock! Never leave the kids or pets in the car.