ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide a stretch of dry weather throughout the week. This will yield to ample sunshine today with highs hovering around the 90 degree mark.

Winds off the Atlantic will keep the beaches in the mid-to-upper 80s. A very stray shower is possible, but the majority of Central Florida will stay dry.

Favorable boating conditions are anticipated today under mostly to partly sunny skies with a light southeast wind of 5 to 10 knots. A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal Waterway. The risk of rip currents is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Winds off the Atlantic will keep the beaches in the mid-to-upper 80s. A very stray shower is possible, but the majority of Central Florida will stay dry. Just a few scattered clouds will be found overnight as lows settle into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Some patches of fog may develop across the interior through daybreak. Few changes will unfold over the next several days. Outside of a stray shower moving onshore, or developing inland south of I-4, little to no rain is projected. This setup will last into Memorial Day Weekend with rain chances staying less than 20 percent until at least the start of next week.

Highs will continue to run hot, in the upper 80s and low 90s. By the holiday weekend, mid-to-even upper 90s will be possible.

