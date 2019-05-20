ORLANDO, Fla. — The first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed 12 days early.

Subtropical Storm Andrea formed Monday in the Atlantic, between Bermuda and the Bahamas. The storm is not expected to threaten Florida right now.

Andrea has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving north at 14 mph. We expect it to encounter cooler sea surface temperatures Tuesday, which should cause it to weaken. The storm is also expected to make a sharp turn east by Tuesday morning.

TROPICAL STORM VS. SUBTROPICAL STORM

The difference between a tropical storm and a subtropical storm is in the way the storms develop around the center of circulation.

In both cases, the maximum sustained wind threshold is 39 mph.

In a tropical storm, thunderstorms and the strongest are concentrated around the center.

In a subtropical storm, you have a large, cloud-0free center, and storms and strong wind are displaced from it.