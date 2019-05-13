PEÑUELAS, Puerto Rico — Following Hurricane Maria, some of Puerto Rico’s poorest citizens are still faced with making tough decisions on where to live.

Robert Cornier, daughters forced to move into abandoned school

The building doesn't have running water, power, Cornier said

In the southern municipality of Peñuelas, Puerto Rico, a father of two girls made the choice to move into an abandoned school. Roberto Cornier said the subpar wooden building does not have power or running water, and is riddled with holes.

In Spanish, he told Spectrum News’ Erin Murray, “I cleaned up everything here. This was overgrown, filled with horses, chickens, and dead animals.”

Seven months ago, Cornier made the decision to move. After Hurricane Maria , he had nowhere to go.

“From there I took out 10 dead rats,” he said pointing to a shed.

Walking inside the school, he shows us the holes in the floor he's patched with plywood. He broke down in tears as he said he knows this is no way to live, especially for his children.

“I have never, never been in this situation,” Cornier said.

It’s not a good option, but he feels the school is their only option right now. He is extremely poor and has recently suffered two heart attacks.

When he is well, he does work, but the money he makes is not enough to afford a place to live.

“I feel defeated,” Cornier said.

Javier Camacho and Benny Barbosa are helping the family.

“You know, it’s a struggle,” said Camacho.

Javier is hoping to get the family a solar battery pack, so they can have some power. He has been helping numerous families across the island since Hurricane Maria hit.

“It’s going to give them a glimpse of hope, which is something they need right now,” Camacho said.

It’s hard to grasp, but this family’s story is just one of many also facing desperate choices.

“Is this one of the worst cases that you have seen?” we asked Camacho.

He replied, “It is not. At least they have neighbors, and they have people close by. I have seen worse, much, much worse.”

Barbose works with the group La Alegria de Dar , and along with Camacho, they both promise they will try to help Roberto and his girls.

They are working with the local leaders in Peñuelas to try and improve the family’s living situation.