ORLANDO, Fla. — Get those rain boots out because Central Florida is expected to get some heavy storms.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will develop Monday in advance of a cold front approaching from the north.

Ahead of this feature, storms may be strong to severe as they move from across the peninsula from inland over to the east coast.

Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will run in the upper 80s, although rain-cooled air will bring readings down during storms.

Much of the storm activity will fade Monday evening, leaving mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will fall to around 70 degrees.

Moisture will start to push south Tuesday as the front slides toward South Florida. This will keep the greatest chance for showers and storms south of Interstate 4 as the feature gradually washes out.

Drier air will resume midweek lasting through the weekend, with much fewer afternoon storms. Highs will continue to run hot, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Beach and surf forecast

Offshore-moving showers and thunderstorms will pose a hazard to beach goers.

The other hazard be breezy southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots, contributing to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The risk of rip currents is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

