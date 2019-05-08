ORLANDO, Fla. — Even though there is a low chance of rain today, Central Florida will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures.

Wednesday will offer a repeat of conditions like Tuesday, with highs around 90 degrees paired with partly sunny skies.

There is a very low chance of encountering an afternoon shower, but the majority of Central Florida will remain dry.

Under fair clear skies Wednesday night, temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Some areas of fog will develop by daybreak north and west of Interstate 4.

Thursday, increased moisture will return fueling afternoon showers and storms. Similar weather will hold into the weekend.

None of the days will be a total washout however, but scattered coverage of storms will evolve each afternoon into next week. Highs will consistently stay around 90 degrees.

Beach and surf forecast

It will be a decent day for boating with an onshore breeze and only an isolated shower.

Easterly winds will run 10 to 15 knots.

Water temperatures in the surf zone will run in the mid- to upper 70s; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard due to the moderate risk of rip currents.

