KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy has been ticketed for careless driving and not wearing a seat belt in a 2018 crash that killed a person near the Four Corners area.

The crash happened in October 2018 at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Lindsfield Boulevard.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gloria Boccio's patrol car slammed into the back of 34-year-old Clermont man Robert Johnston’s pickup truck sitting at a red light at that intersection.

The impact pushed the truck into a van and another car, traffic investigators said. Johnston was taken to Florida Hospital (now AdventHealth) Celebration, where he died.

The crash wasn't Boccio's only wreck in which she was cited, according to records.

Last November, troopers say she swerved into another car while trying to avoid traffic on State Road 417 near the State Road 408 ramps. In that crash, she was cited for an improper lane change.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the most recent citation:

“OCSO has received FHP’s report and will continue our internal investigation on this case. Because this is an active internal investigation no additional information is available at this time. “

An FHP spokesperson said with the citation for careless driving, Boccio’s license will be suspended for six months after her court appearance, which is expected to be within the next three months.