NATIONWIDE — More than 2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen entrees have been recalled because of an allergen not indicated on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

P.F. Chang's frozen entrees recalled

The meals recalled are P.F. Chang's Home Menu Chicken Pad Thai and the Asian-themed restaurant's Chicken Fried Rice.

According to USDA officials, both frozen dinners contain milk as an ingredient, which was left off the label. Conagra Brands, which distributes the dinners to supermarkets across the U.S., found the mistake during a routine label check.

The meals were produced between October 1, 2018 and April 11, 2019, with "best-by" dates of September 26, 2019 through April 5, 2020.

The exact number of meals was not specified. The total weight of each dish is 22 or 36 ounces.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses. Officials say if you have the recalled product, you are asked to throw it out or return it.