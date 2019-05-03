WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Cinco de Mayo takes place this weekend. One Winter Park restaurant is celebrating with its block party and annual Chihuahua run.

1. The 8th annual Cinco de Mayo block party takes place in front of Cocina 214 this Sunday, May 5.

2. Running of the Chihuahua races kicks off at 11 a.m. on E. Welbourne Ave. (streets are closed).

3. It’s free to watch the races. But if you want to register your dog, registration opens at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 and benefits Winter Park Lost Pets & Poodle & Pooch Rescue.

4. Drink specials: $5 214 Rocks with Sauza | $5 Hornitos Flo’Rita |$3 bottled Corona | $7 Tito’s Lonestar Lemonade | $7 Hornitos Plata | $10 Loaded Coronas with Mi Campo

5. Tito’s Lonestar Lemonade samples: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Corona Giveaways: 1 – 3 p.m.; Sauza Girls: 1 – 5 p.m.; Corona Giveaways: 5 – 7 p.m.