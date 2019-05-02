TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It is a bill that has drawn strong reaction on both sides of the political spectrum and it is headed straight to the governor's desk for signing.

Florida's GOP-controlled House passed a measure on Wednesday, which would allow classroom teachers to legally carry guns. The bill is an expansion of the Guardian program, born out of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year in which 17 people were killed.

Parents have shared mixed reactions to the prospect of arming educators.

Some, like Angie Cerros, were in favor, saying it is another step to protect our children.

"I think if they are going to have training I agree with it. I think they have to protect our kids inside the school," she said.

Others said that it makes them feel unsafe and the responsibility should fall on law enforcement and school resource officers.

"I wouldn't send them to a friend's house if they have guns in their home, so I wouldn't want guns in our school because of the possibility of accidents to happen," said Suzanna Barkataki.

In March, Orange County Public Schools passed its own resolution , with the board unanimously opposing arming teachers.

The bill, which passed with a vote of 65-47, expands the Guardian program signed into law last year, which allowed school personnel with the exception of classroom teachers to be armed, provided they go through proper training. Under this new measure, the exception is removed.

With the bill, teachers would have to go through police-style training and psychological testing.

However, the Guardian program is a voluntary one and it is up to the school district to participate, as armed teachers are not required.