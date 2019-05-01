ORLANDO, Fla. — Bullets are flying in Caracaras, as a country divided continues to deal with a power struggle. The violence is also impacting more than just people in Venezuela.

Kayla Martinez says her family is stuck in Venezuela

Her biggest hope is to have them with her in the U.S.

RELATED STORY: Clashes in Venezuela Prompt Show of Solidarity in Central Florida

“They are always at risk, always — even when I was there,” said 19-year-old Kayla Martinez. “In general, you don’t need to go out on a protest day to be at risk.”

Martinez is the only person in her family that is a U.S. citizen. Her mom, dad, and brother are Venezuelans and for the last several years, her family has been denied from leaving the country.

“To know that my family is there, I just always ask them, ‘Are you guys inside? Are you guys home? Are you guys out? What are you guys doing?’” she said with concern.

Her family lives 30 minutes from Caracas. Wednesday, many supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido gathered there to protest. Under President Nicolas Maduro, Martinez said she thinks Venezuela has been in decline.

“When I send them money it is like, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much.’ Like they get so relieved on a level that it’s just like, is it that bad?” Martinez said.

Her family sent her back to the U.S. to finish her education because she is American, but she said it’s hard when the ones she loves are trapped.

“My biggest hope is definitely, has been, and will be for them to always be here with me, so they’re safe,” Martinez said.