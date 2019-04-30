ORLANDO, Fla. — Tension is erupting in Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaido is trying to force out President Nicolas Maduro .

Anti-government demonstrators clashed with troops loyal to Maduro at an air base in the capital, hours after Guaidó took to the streets in a risky attempt to lead a military uprising against Maduro.

Many Venezuelans in Central Florida gathered at SouthPort Park near the Orlando International Airport, to show solidarity for the people in Venezuela wanting to see democracy and freedom.

In Central Florida at SouthPort Park they are showing support for people living in Venezuela and want to see freedom. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/QOOzEUgEjE — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) April 30, 2019

The Tuesday rally was organized by Casa Venezuela in Orlando . The president of the organization William Diaz is Venezuelan and has been living in Central Florida for 30 years. He says a sizeable amount of Venezuelans want “freedom in Venezuela.”

The White House and many Florida lawmakers have expressed their support of Guaido’s efforts. Meanwhile, many Latin American governments have expressed their support for Maduro.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.