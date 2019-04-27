NATIONWIDE — Kids II, Inc. is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers after reports of infant deaths from the product, the company announced Friday.

Kids II is recally its rocking sleepers, effective April 26

There have been 5 reported infant deaths since 2012

All models affected by the recall

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, infant deaths occurred after the babies rolled from their back to their stomach unrestrained, among other circumstances.

Since the sleeper was introduced in 2012, the company said a total of five infant deaths have happened in the products.

All models of the Kids II rocking sleepers are affected by the recall and have been sold under such brands as Bright Starts, Ingenuity, DeamComfort, and Disney Baby. For a complete list of the products, visit the CPSC’s website .

The products are sold online and at major retailers nationwide, such as Target, Walmart, and Toys ‘R’ Us from March 2012 to April 26, 2019. Consumers are entitled to a refund.