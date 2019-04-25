GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. — A woman is facing possible charges after allegedly lying to authorities after a vehicle crash, telling them she was carjacked, according to a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
The initial crash happened on US-1 and Micco Road just after 6 p.m. in Grant-Valkaria Wednesday.
The woman’s minivan rolled over and ended up on the side of the roadway, scattering its contents on the shoulder. She was able to get out safely and was questioned by deputies.
The woman initially claimed she was carjacked at a gas station. But Tod Goodyear with the Sheriff’s Office told Spectrum News 13 that the carjacking reportedly never happened, and that she crashed her own car.
Goodyear said Florida Highway Patrol will be issuing citations against the woman, who has not yet been identified.
Southbound traffic was backed up a mile for about an hour while the crash was investigated.