ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An all-out search has been going on for missing 20-year-old Faith Kepner from St. Cloud who was last seen on Friday.

Faith Kepner has mental capacity of 13 year old, mother says

She was last seen at a St. Cloud Walmart

Faith is described as very caring

Her mother Sonya Kepner said her daughter has the mental capacity of a 13 year old.

People gathered at Canoe Creek Christian Church to search for Faith Kepner.

"We love her so much. We are all so scared for her and we just want her to come home. Nobody is mad no is upset and her siblings are heartbroken," said Sonya Kepner.

Her mother Sonya Kepner told Spectrum News 13 Faith was home early Friday morning, but then later the family received a text around 11 a.m.

It was from the Walmart on Nolte Road not far from her home. Surveillance video shows she was there. When the family arrived, they found her backpack but she was gone.

"Really trusting. If someone says to her, 'I need help' she wants to help. She has a huge heart for people and especially for children," said Kepner.

Since then there has not been any communication and there is big urgency to find her. Faith was on foot at the Walmart. She left her purse including her ID at the house.

Faith Kepner is a white female with brown hair and eyes and stands at 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

She was last wearing a pink shirt, black-hooded sweatshirt with a heart emblem on it, black shorts and black and red Sketchers sneakers.

"She is not an adult mentally, she's not," said Kepner

Since Friday, family and friends have been searching all around St. Cloud and Tuesday a huge search effort including volunteers on ATVs.

Brian Joyce, who has two kids of his own, came out with his wife to help search behind the Canoe Creek Christian Church.

"Everyone needs help sometimes. Some times in bigger ways, sometimes in smaller ways. But if it was my kids, I would want people to do the same, that's why we are here," said Joyce.

Volunteers are looking everywhere they can. People also checking nearby subdivisions.

Crews will be out again Wednesday continuing this search for Faith.

Anyone who has seen Faith is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 1-407-891-6700 and to use the reference number: 19-002-303.

