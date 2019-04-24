ORLANDO, Fla. — Get out there and enjoy the weather.

Wednesday will be a continuation of the weather we have had the last few days, only slightly warmer, in the upper 80s.

With plenty of sun, winds will be from the south-southeast turning onshore, keeping the beaches slightly cooler than inland locations.

Fair skies will hold through the overnight hours, with another round of cooler temperatures.

Morning lows on Thursday will hover around 60 degrees with 50s north and west of Interstate 4.

Plenty of sun will be on hand through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain returns to the forecast by Friday afternoon when the next cold front approaches.

Beach and surf forecast

It will be favorable for boating with winds of 5 to 10 knots from southeast and seas around 2 to 3 feet. In the surf zone, it will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.