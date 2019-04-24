SANFORD, Fla. — In what can only be described as the human version of Frogger, a man darted across six lanes of I-4 traffic to evade Seminole County deputies Tuesday.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office released helicopter video of the pursuit of Randolph Moses, 28.

Deputies say Moses was involved in a minor fender-bender in Sanford, and fled the scene of the crash. The video shows the suspect running through a wooded area across three lanes of I-4 traffic and crossing the median.

A deputy vehicle pulled into the median to try to catch the man, but he hopped over the guardrail, ran under a semi and across three more lanes of I-4 to get to the other side, with the deputy following him.

The deputy caught up to Moses on the other side of the road and arrested him.

They say Moses was wanted on a parole violation out of Duval County.