ORLANDO, Fla. — Hard to believe that May is already upon us, and that means Central Florida is getting closer to rainy season.

Climatologically, rainy season typically begins by the end of the May and just before Memorial Day.

It varies from year to year, but to give you an idea, Orlando’s climatological start of rainy season is around May 27.

The beginning of rainy season is when temperatures start to only drop into the upper 60s overnight and the humidity starts to build.

This setup combined with daytime heating and our onshore wind flow leads to regular rounds of afternoon and evening storms.

The west coast and east coast sea breeze collide over Central Florida and this boundary collision leads to the afternoon storms that are so common during the summer months.

May is also the time Orlando’s and Sanford’s average high temperature climb to 90 degrees. This happens by the end of the month.

The average high temperatures in Orlando stays at or slightly above 90 degrees from May 25 through September 18. As you know, it is a long sultry stretch of weather across Central Florida come late May.

Here’s a breakdown of the average high and low temperatures through the month of May along with rainfall for Orlando, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Sanford.

May’s Average Temperature and Rainfall Breakdown:

ORLANDO

May 1

High: 85°

Low: 63°

May 15

High: 88°

Low: 66°

May 31

High: 90°

Low: 70°

Average Rainfall: 3.45”

DAYTONA BEACH

May 1

High: 82°

Low: 62°

May 15

High: 85°

Low: 65°

May 31

High: 87°

Low: 69°

Average Rainfall: 3.13”

MELBOURNE

May 1

High: 83°

Low: 63°

May 15

High: 86°

Low: 67°

May 31

High: 88°

Low: 70°

Average Rainfall: 3.29”

SANFORD

May 1

High: 85°

Low: 63°

May 15

High: 88°

Low: 66°

May 31

High: 90°

Low: 70°

Average Rainfall: 3.17”