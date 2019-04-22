ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed over the Easter Holiday weekend in Orange County, leading detectives to ask for additional witnesses to come forward about what happened.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Antony Reid was shot in a neighborhood near the Mall at Millenia around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies also said there may have been children playing outside when this happened.
Reid, who may have been shot in the neck, later died at a nearby hospital.
Witnesses told detectives after hearing gunshots, they heard and saw a car speeding away from the scene Saturday evening on J.R. Street and Starbright Drive near the Mall at Millenia. Officials have not released a description of that vehicle.
"It’s a little scary I have a daughter myself and usually there are a lot of kids outside playing," said Elis Rodriguez, who lives near Reid.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at (407) 254-7000.