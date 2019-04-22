ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cool start, temperatures will bounce back to the upper 70s and low 80s with ample sunshine.

Winds will be from the northeast, keeping the beaches slightly cooler than inland locations.

It will be a decent day for boating with winds of 5 to 10 knots from the northeast and seas around 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, it will be considered fair for using a surfboard. The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near an open lifeguard tower.

Mainly clear skies will hold through the overnight hours, with another round of cooler temperatures. Morning lows on Tuesday will hover around 60 degrees with the coolest readings north and west of I-4.

Plenty of sun will be on hand for Tuesday with warmer highs in the mid-80s.

This trend will hold for several more days, with rain staying out of the forecast until at least Friday when the next cold front approaches.

Beach and surf forecast

