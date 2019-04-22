ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people are dead after a pair of crashes last night in Orange County.

Crashes on on North Apopka Vineland Road and Landstar Boulevard

Crashes remain under investigation

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crashes happened on North Apopka Vineland Road and Landstar Boulevard.

Troopers said the first crash happened on North Apopka Vineland Road at Dressage Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. A driver and a passenger in one car died while the other driver was seriously injured.

Officials said Bhowani Jagmohan, 25, of Kissimmee and 24-year-old Christina Bacchus of Kissimmee died at area hospitals.

The second crash happened around 11 p.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said a car hit a tree along Landstar Boulevard and Island Cove Drive. The driver was killed. Medics rushed a passenger to the hospital.

The names of the people involved in the second crash have not been released yet.

The crashes remain under investigation.