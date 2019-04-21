ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man briefly appeared before an Orange County judge Saturday before returning to jail on charges of gunning down a man he tangled with in the past, a police report said.

Police report: City "IRIS" surveillance camera captured shooting

James Chambers shot rival Rodney Alexander, Orlando Police say

Police officer, 2 witnesses also provided statements to investigators

James A. Chambers, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Rodney Alexander Jr., 35. He faces second-degree murder and other charges.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. April 12 on North Westmoreland Drive, Orlando Police say.

A warrant says Orlando’s video camera system, the Innovative Response to Improve Safety — or IRIS, captured the altercation and aftermath. So did two witnesses and an Orlando police officer, it said.

Alexander was holding a Remy Martin bottle as he approached Chambers with his arms spread open while emphasizing he wasn’t armed, a witness told police.

That’s when Chambers opened fired on Alexander, according to the individual, identified only in the police report as "Witness 2."

“Witness 2 also indicated the suspect and the decedent have had multiple altercations in the past with the most recent one the day before the homicide,” the report said. “Witness 2 believed the decedent was going to harass the suspect about losing a prior physical altercation.”

An IRIS camera captured a silver 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 heading south on North Westmoreland Drive at Bentley Street before the shooting.

“As the Dodge Ram passes 307 North Westmoreland Drive it stops and then reverses until it is parallel to 307 North Westmoreland Drive.”

Alexander got out of the passenger side of the truck and walked toward the east side of the road.

The IRIS camera spotted Chambers at North Westmoreland Drive and West Robinson Street, standing at the front of a 2001 Ford Explorer.

The front of the Ford Explorer was facing south and was parked between the road and sidewalk on the east side of North Westmoreland Drive.

“The suspect walked to the rear of the Ford as he retrieved a firearm from his waist area,” the report said. “The decedent walked into camera view with a bottle in his right hand.”

As Alexander approached the rear of the Ford Explorer, Chambers fired several times at Alexander while the two were about 15 feet apart, police said.

“The decedent raised his hands in a defensive position as the suspect shoots,” the report said. “The decedent is struck by the gunfire and falls to the east side of the street near the curb at 307 North Westmoreland Drive.”

Witness 1, the driver of the Dodge Ram, took off, speeding south North Westmoreland Drive. Witness 2 was in the back seat of the Dodge Ram.

As the Dodge Ram entered the intersection of North Westmoreland Drive and West Robinson Street, Officer Zachary Transue entered the intersection heading east in his marked patrol vehicle.

Chambers fired at the Dodge Ram, striking the driver's side. Transue heard the gunshots and stopped the Dodge Ram.

The witnesses told the officer about the fatal shooting. Additional officers arrived and tried to revive Alexander. The fire department rushed him to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Chambers additionally was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.