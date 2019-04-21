MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed and two others were critically injured Saturday in a head-on crash on State Road 40 in Marion County.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. after a sedan and pickup crashed at 133rd Avenue Road.

"The driver of the sedan was ejected, declared deceased on scene," James Lucas, a spokesman for Marion County Fire Rescue, said in an email to Spectrum News 13.

"The passenger of the sedan and driver of the pickup were also declared deceased," he said. "The two passengers of the pickup were transported to the hospital in critical condition."

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause.

The agency has not yet identified anyone who was involved.