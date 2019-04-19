ORLANDO, Fla. — One person was killed Friday morning when a vehicle crashed into a tree in the Christmas area.

Vehicle vs. tree crash on Colonial Drive in Christmas

Male driver died in crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on Colonial Drive near St. Nicholas Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Troopers said the male driver of the vehicle was transported to Parrish Hospital in Titusville, where he later died.

Authorities have not released any further information.

More details will be provided as information becomes available.