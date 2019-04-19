ORLANDO, Fla. — It's the day Orlando Magic fans have been waiting for-- the team is taking the court for their first home playoff game since 2012.

NBA Eastern Conference 1st round playoffs: Toronto at Orlando

Game 3, 7 p.m. Amway Center

1st Magic home playoff game since 2012

Today has been declared Blue and White Ignite Day in the city of Orlando.

Mayor Buddy Dyer is encouraging people to wear blue and white today. The Amway Center is ready to host its first playoff game in 7 years.

At City Hall--- a banner with some of the star players-- was installed yesterday.

Inside the Amway, workers are making final preparations, laying out nearly 20,000 T-shirts for fans.

After two games in Toronto, the series is tied one to one with the Raptors.

Orlando has won 9 straight games at home and they're hoping that streak continues with game three of the playoffs tonight.

"It's going to be as loud as we've heard it in a long time," Dyer said. "But even down the stretch, the last 10 or so home games, there's been so much excitement, haven't seen that in a long time."

On Twitter--Mayor Dyer and his counterpart in Toronto have wagered a bet... the mayor from the loosing team will send the winning team's mayor craft beer from the city's best brewery.

Mayor Dyer hoping to get some Canadian beer to celebrate a win over the Raptors.

The game is tonight at 7, if you don't have a ticket, there will be a watch party downtown on Church Street. Plus there will be a special extra SunRail train after the game to take fans home.