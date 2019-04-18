TAMPA, Fla. — At long last, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's new triple-launch coaster Tigris is ready to go.

Tigris opens at Busch Gardens on April 19

Dubbed the tallest launch coaster in Florida

Features 150-foot skyward surge, heartline roll, & multiple drops

Although it doesn't officially open until April 19, our Spectrum News team got a chance try out the ride--drops and all.

Tigris is the tallest launch coaster in the state of Florida. Featuring a 150-foot skyward surge, the coaster takes rides forward and backward in a matter of seconds. Before you can catch your breath, you're sent sideways in the ride's inverted heartline roll.

And that's not all. Tigris sends riders down and around more than 1,800 feet of track.

How fast does it go? Speeds top out at 62 mph.

It's the perfect ride for adrenaline junkies.

"We are proud of the legacy we've built as we have welcomed millions of thrill-seekers from around the world to the Tampa Bay area," said Steward Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Tigris is the perfect addition to our unrivaled collection of adrenaline-pumping attractions."

Riding Tigris at Busch Gardens

Remember we mentioned that we sent a Spectrum News team to try out the ride?

Well, On the Town Host Virginia Johnson and Attractions Insider Ashley Carter rode Tigris not once, but twice, all while doing a Facebook Live. They screamed a lot. Hair was flying. But they survived.

You can watch the Facebook Live of them riding Tigris here, or watch the embed here:

Are you ready to take on Tigris?