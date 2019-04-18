PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A portion of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster that tipped over at sea is back at Port Canaveral.

Parts of Falcon Heavy main booster core return to Port Canaveral

While on drone ship, main booster fell over in rough Atlantic seas

What's left of the booster, leaning on its side, was brought into the port early Thursday morning.

The middle core booster — the largest of the three boosters that comprise the Falcon Heavy — landed successfully on the company's drone ship off the Atlantic coast after a picture-perfect launch from Kennedy Space Center last week. But 8- to 10-foot rough seas caused the booster to fall over as it was being transported back to port.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the engines on the booster could be used on another rocket, pending inspection.

Also making it back to port: the two fairing halves, or nose cone parts, that will be reused for an upcoming launch.