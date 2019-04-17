ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Businesses in Ormond Beach have been shut down after Volusia County investigators say there was illegal gambling activity happening inside them.

On Tuesday, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies removed big machines from 'the Spot' internet cafe on 1220 Hand Avenue, and 'the Hot Spot' on 1230 Hand Avenue.

Both internet cafes were forced to close, and authorities issued cease and desist orders as a result of previous investigations.

Investigators believe there was illegal gambling happening at these businesses, and they say there’s also been violence in the past, including armed robberies.

This isn’t first time deputies with Volusia County Sheriff's Office have removed machines from internet cafes. Last year, more than 15 locations in the county were shut down.

No arrests have been made at this time. The equipment seized by deputies will be forensically examined, according to the Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

The investigation is active and ongoing.