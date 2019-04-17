ORLANDO, Fla. — Two children were pulled from pools and revived by bystanders at two different tourist-area hotels within minutes of each other Wednesday.

Bystanders rescue kids from hotel pools in 2 separate incidents

Medical professionals may have been on hand for both incidents

Performing CPR on children varies from adult procedure

The first rescue happened at Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, 12205 S. Apopka Vineland Road, after 2:30 p.m.

A 6-year-old boy was pulled from a pool, and bystanders followed directions from a 911 dispatcher to revive him. He was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital . One of those bystanders may have included a nurse, said Michael Jachles, a public information officer for Orange County Fire Rescue.

A doctor may have assisted minutes later at the other hotel, Hilton Grand Vacations at Tuscany Village, 8122 Arrezzo Way. The age and gender of that child wasn't immediately available. The child was also transported, but the name of the hospital wasn't disclosed.