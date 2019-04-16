MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Tavares was killed and his 6-year-old passenger hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon in Lake County.

Boy was passenger on motorcycle with 71-year-old man

Troopers: Van turned in front of motorcycle on Old US 441

John Pierre Benoist, 71, and boy were thrown from bike

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Old U.S. 441 and Holly Drive, in the Mount Dora area, troopers say.

According to Florida Highway Patrol investigators, the 1997 Honda motorcycle was headed west on U.S. 441 when a 2006 Chevrolet van traveling the other way turned into the motorcycle's path.

John Pierre Benoist, 71, the driver of the motorcycle, and 6-year-old Alexander Pierre Benoist were thrown from the bike.

The elder Benoist was taken to AdventHealth Waterman hospital, where he died. The boy, also from Tavares, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with minor injuries.

Both were wearing helmets, troopers said.

The 80-year-old driver of the van was not hurt, they said.

The crash remains under investigation.