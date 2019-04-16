FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Buying a home is the biggest purchase someone can make, but you don't have to do it alone.

Home-buying fair, financial wellness clinic to be held in Bunnell

Public can learn about new programs, take budget and credit classes

Event being held as part of April's National Fair Housing Month

A free housing fair and financial wellness clinic is set for next week in Flagler County. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at the Flagler County Association of Realtors office building, 4101 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The public can learn about the Flagler County SHIP Down Payment Assistance Program, the home-buying process, and evaluating mortgage readiness, a news release states. You can also learn about refinance opportunities, foreclosure-intervention techniques, and owner-occupied rehab programs.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing officials will provide credit counseling. The Empower U series, hosted by Fifth Third Bank, will offer budget and credit classes. The bank's financial services specialists will provide free credit reports.

The event is among many being held across the country in April, which is National Fair Housing Month. It commemorates the U.S. Fair Housing Act, which was signed into law 51 years ago.

The act prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or family status.

Officials with Palm Coast, Flagler County, the Flagler County Association of Realtors and others will provide information and answer questions.

SunTrust Bank is providing a free lunch.

For more information, contact Lydia Gregg by phone at 386-274-4441, extension 304. You can reach her by email at LGregg_mfhp@bellsouth.net.