PARIS — Paris is waking up to support from around the world from people mourning the devastating fire that damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday.

Firefighters battled blaze for more than 12 hours

2 police officers, 1 firefighter slightly hurt, officials say

French firefighters said that after a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish the flames that engulfed the Catholic cathedral, their efforts were successful. A spokesman for the Paris firefighters, Gabriel Plus, declared that "the entire fire is out".

#intervention Retour en images sur le feu à #NotreDame de Paris qui a mobilisé près de 400 pompiers. pic.twitter.com/O9ELwENcoY — Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) April 16, 2019

Firefighters were hunting for any remaining smoldering residues of the fire during the overnight to make sure the fire does not restart.

However, a building that was made famous in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is now damaged, with its famed spire and roof gone in the flames.

"The task is — now the risk of fire has been put aside — about the building, how the structure will resist," said Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez in front of the cathedral, reported the Associated Press.

Officials consider the fire an accident, a result of the restoration work being done at the global architectural treasure.

Paris fire officials say they were able to save many of the main artwork inside of the Notre Dame cathedral, and the building was not a total loss.

The Paris Fire Brigade stated in a tweet that two police officers and a firefighter "were slightly injured."

2/2 Après plus de 9h de combats acharnés, près de 400 pompiers de Paris sont venus à bout de l’effroyable l’incendie. 2 policiers et un sapeur-pompier ont été légèrement blessés. pic.twitter.com/re9ZR0KB3W — Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) April 16, 2019

The devastating fire impacted Catholics and many others in not just France, but throughout the world.

Many mourned and others offered support.

The Orlando Catholic Diocese are among those who shared its support for Paris. The Catholic Diocese of Orlando stated that its members are praying for the people experiencing this terrible tragedy, especially now during Holy Week.

"We need to lift it up to … the people both in prayer but also in finance into that joy of the resurrection," said Father Chris Dorsey.

And many people around the world have begun to do just that, pledging their support for France with prayers and money.

French Billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is married to actress Selma Hayek, has pledged to donate almost $113 million to help rebuild the historical Notre Dame Cathedral.

Locally, in the Tampa Bay Area, Big Ray's Fish Camp plans to donate part of Good Friday proceeds to the Notre Dame rebuild.

And world leaders are also standing with Paris during what will now be a rebuilding process.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the damage was "a loss for all of us" and called for the world to come together to rebuild the Paris landmark.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.