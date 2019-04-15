HAINES CITY, Fla. — Ernst Cherizard, the man accused in a deadly Polk County shooting that killed three people, including a 6-year-old girl, is facing a judge on Monday after he turned himself in to authorities.

Following a search that lasted nearly 40 hours, the 38-year-old Cherizard gave himself up. And just before doing that, he posted an apology to his children on Facebook.

In it, the Haines City Police Department stated that he wrote: "Daddy is so sorry."

After turning himself in to authorities just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, he was taken to the Polk County Jail.

Cherizard is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 23-year-old Eli Jeanie Normil at the Citrus Ridge apartments in Haines City following a fight on Friday at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say he also shot and killed Normil's mother, 48-year-old Nicole Guilleme who went to the apartment to check up on her daughter.

Elizabelle Frenel, 6, was found inside the apartment fighting for her life after being shot three times, but she was airlifted to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando for Children on Friday night.

However, she died on Saturday.

Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said that Cherizard shot the young girl three times, with one of the bullets striking her head.

"Not much of a man to shot a child and two females, not much of a man there," said Elensky.

The family told Spectrum News that the girl wanted to be a police officer and her mother was working hard to go to medical school.

The family has created a GoFundMe account for the victims.