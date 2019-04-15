HAINES CITY, Fla. — Ernst Cherizard, the man accused in a deadly Polk County shooting that killed three people, including a 6-year-old girl, is facing a judge on Monday after he turned himself in to authorities.

Ernst Cherizard is accused of killing 2 women, 1 child

6-year-old Elizabelle Frenel died at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando

Following a search that lasted nearly 40 hours, the 38-year-old Cherizard gave himself up. And just before doing that, he posted an apology to his children on Facebook.

In it, the Haines City Police Department stated that he wrote: "Daddy is so sorry."

After turning himself in to authorities just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, he was taken to the Polk County Jail.

Cherizard is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 23-year-old Eli Jeanie Normil at the Citrus Ridge apartments in Haines City following a fight on Friday at around 7:30 p.m.

Bella's mother, 23-year-old Eli Junia Normil was also killed. Normil was found inside the apartment Friday night. Family told @MyNews13 she was working hard to get into medical school. pic.twitter.com/wmsU9booJ4 — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) April 15, 2019

Police say he also shot and killed Normil's mother, 48-year-old Nicole Guilleme who went to the apartment to check up on her daughter.

Police say 48-year-old Nicole Guillume went to check up on her daughter and granddaughter on Friday when she was killed. According to @HainesCityPD Guillume didn't even make it inside before she was gunned down. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/bsM6AyfEje — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) April 15, 2019

Elizabelle Frenel, 6, was found inside the apartment fighting for her life after being shot three times, but she was airlifted to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando for Children on Friday night.

This is one of Cherizard's victim's. Adorable 6-year-old Elizabelle Frenel, who went by Bella, was shot 3 times Friday. Her family told @MyNews13 Bella wanted to become a police officer when she grew up. Sadly Bella died from her injuries late Saturday night in Orlando pic.twitter.com/37UJ4eI7Ed — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) April 15, 2019

However, she died on Saturday.

Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said that Cherizard shot the young girl three times, with one of the bullets striking her head.

"Not much of a man to shot a child and two females, not much of a man there," said Elensky.

The family told Spectrum News that the girl wanted to be a police officer and her mother was working hard to go to medical school.