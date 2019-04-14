OCALA, Fla. — The popular phrase “If you build it, they will come” is being put to the test in Downtown Ocala.

A brand new Hilton Garden Inn is going up in the historic city square. The last hotel operating in that area was demolished almost 60 years ago.

The project's developer believes it's going to be a real game changer.

"I've been watching the city try to develop this lot for very long time, and it was not happening," said developer Danny Gaekwad. "And then I had a fortune to do it, and that is the most exciting thing that I am doing something for my city, Ocala."

New business owners are trying to get in on the action, which is generating excitement for city leaders in revitalizing the city.

The hotel is expected to be completed by November of next year.