ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning on Randall Street off Orange Blossom Trail.

According to family members, who did not want to identify the victim, the 30-year-old man was disabled and used crutches for better mobility due to having one leg.

According to investigators, the victim was shot and killed around 4:09 a.m. Saturday. The victim’s family remained on the scene throughout the more than 5 hours that investigators spent collecting evidence.

The victim’s sister, who did not want to share her name, fought through raw emotions as she expressed her frustration with witnesses who won’t come forward.

“If you was out here when he was murdered, you tell the police," the sister said. "All this street-cred, you don’t want to cooperate! You’re not his friend, you were never his friend!”

If you have any information that can help contact Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-TIPS (8477). ​