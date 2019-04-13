ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Edgewood Police Department announced the arrest on Friday of a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run ATV crash last March that involved a robbery and battering a pregnant woman.

Incident occurred on March 24, 2019

James E. McCoy arrested on April 12 by Miami-Dade Police

McCoy charged with Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Person, Robbery

According to the agency, James E. McCoy was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Police Department Friday and is being held on a $7,500 bond.

Edgewater Police issued an arrest warrant on McCoy following the investigation of a March 24 incident at the Edgewood intersection of Holden Avenue and Orange Avenue. Police say in that incident a group of ATV and motorcycle riders caused a hit-and-run crash which resulted in aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and her spouse, as well as a robbery.

A judge signed off on the arrest warrant on April 3, 2019. McCoy now faces charges of Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Person, Aggravated Battery, and Robbery.

No further information has been released.