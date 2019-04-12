ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It is a problem plaguing regions across the U.S. and in particular, Central Florida, which was recently ranked the worst in the country for affordable housing .

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings wants more solutions to get homes affordable

Demings: Local governments need to work to make getting homes easier

However, in light of Fair Housing Awareness Month in April, leaders Friday will hop on board a bus to tour affordable home communities in Orange County, touted as successes.

On board: Orange County community leaders and local elected officials, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

"What we're trying to do is tackle this head on to come up with solutions," said Demings, who formed a regional Housing for All Task Force. "Those who are building houses are building homes that are more expensive. We're going to have to do a workaround to create things like land trusts in this community, be innovative in our approach to taking existing non-residential structures and adapting them."

However, the mayor said solving the affordable housing crisis takes more than creating housing stock.

In Central Florida, the longtime, primarily service-based economy has been often accompanied by low wages. Thus, diversifying the economy and better preparing the workforce for high tech and health science jobs is key, Demings explained.

Demings also said that local governments need to streamline land use processes to speed along projects, access state funding and form public-private partnerships.

One such example, and a stop on the Fair Housing Bus Tour, is Habitat for Humanity's Arbor Bend community.

"Our development in Arbor Bend has been an amazing collaboration with Orange County and to be able to showcase how Habitat is dealing in and around the housing spectrum is a proud moment for us," said Catherine McManus, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Orlando's president and CEO.

Orange County government collaborated with the non-profit, donating land and $1.7 million to get the process off the ground, Demings said. Habitat then harnessed donations and rallied local builders to keep costs down, building 34 homes in south Apopka.

"We're doing our best to help hardworking individuals and families have that American dream of purchasing their own home," said McManus, continuing, "Not just buy the home itself, but also by educating and empowering them through classes and sweat equity as they help their own neighbor build their house."​

One of those first time homebuyers was Shawntia Benton.

Last April, Spectrum News 13 profiled the woman who struggled for years to find housing she could afford for herself, her 4-year-old son and unborn baby. Then Benton contacted Habitat to learn about Arbor Bend.

"I was like, 'Baby, Mommy's going to get you your own one bedroom and it's going to be a house.' He's like, 'Really Mommy?'" said Benton last spring.

In coming months, Demings said that they want to make a dent in the affordable housing issue, using the Housing for All Task Force to take a comprehensive look at challenges; address issues, like rent and downpayment assistance; and make recommendations by fall 2019.

The bus tour left from the Orange County Administration Center at 11 a.m., stopping first at Brixton Landing, an affordable housing community for seniors located along 13th Street in Apopka.

"In my dream world, I'd no longer have a job because everyone would have an affordable house. Unfortunately, I don't think that's going to happen in my lifetime. I want to see people come together on creative solutions," said McManus, adding, "It's not just a 'You, or me or them issue.' Everyone has the right to fair, decent and affordable housing."