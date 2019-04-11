MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Two Miami businessmen with ties to Lake County are planning an indoor market that features food, novelties, and entertainment under one roof in downtown Mount Dora.

Mount Dora Marketplace to call 4th Street building home

Indoor market will feature food, novelties, entertainment

The marketplace is shooting for a summer opening

Michael Ross and Peter Burgess, owners of the 4,500-square-foot building at 100 E. 4th Ave. that Pisco Sour and The Lost Parrot once called home, are working with local leasing agent Dawn Williams to transform the building into what they are calling the Mount Dora Marketplace.

“The reason this location is going to be a winner, hands down, is because it is the Times Square of Mount Dora,” Burgess said.

Williams said the indoor marketplace concept is becoming quite popular and is well received. Winter Garden has the 20,000 square-foot Plant Street Market, which has quickly become a community gathering place since its opening.

Montrose Market, a multi-vendor indoor shopping place in downtown Clermont, is getting ready to open next month.

The Mount Dora Marketplace is shooting for a summer opening. Already, however, they have purchased the tables, chairs and umbrellas that will be used for outside seating.

They’ve also designed a logo and are working on decorating the bar and remodeling the main kitchen areas.