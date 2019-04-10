NATIONWIDE — Disney has released the first full-length trailer for its remake of The Lion King.

The new clip includes several moments from the 1994 animated classic, which have been recreated using photorealistic CGI.

The trailer also give audiences the first glimpse of a talking Scar.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film features a voice cast that includes Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, and John Kani.

The Lion King joins a growing list of Disney adaptations like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and Jungle Book. The remake is one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

