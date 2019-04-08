ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old St. Cloud man was killed Monday afternoon after his car smashed into a timber truck that pulled into his path on State Road 520 in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP: Logging truck turned into path of 4-door Buick on SR 520

Buick was wedged underneath logging truck — car driver killed

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in the Christmas area of east Orange County.

VIDEO: This crash involving a logging truck has shut down State Road 520 at Taylor Creek Road.

➡ FHP says truck pulled into car's path

➡ Car is wedged under truck

➡ Driver is dead

Seek an alternate route. https://t.co/QhFp0c5RAV pic.twitter.com/UJN6MMR4bf — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 8, 2019

The truck pulled into the path of a westbound Buick, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said.

Charges are pending against the logging truck driver, Mark Lehr, 56, of Vero Beach, Montes said.

FHP identified the victim as Steven Chevalier.

He was driving a 2000 four-door Buick westbound on S.R. 520 when the timber truck attempted to make a left turn from Taylor Creek Road to go east on S.R. 520.

The front of the Buick crashed into the left side of the timber truck and got wedged under truck's trailer.

S.R. 520 was closed for hours during the crash investigation.